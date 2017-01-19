LCS Crew 114 Commissioned

170119-N-UK306-048 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2016) Capt. Paul Young, commodore of littoral combat ship (LCS) Squadron Two, speaks during the LCS rotational crew commissioning cereony for Crew 114 at the Liberty Center in Naval Station Mayport. Crew 114, or "The Iron Horses", is the newest commissioned LCS crew, and will operate the Freedom-class LCS USS Detroit (LCS 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released)

