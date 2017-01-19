170119-N-UK306-048 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2016) Capt. Paul Young, commodore of littoral combat ship (LCS) Squadron Two, speaks during the LCS rotational crew commissioning cereony for Crew 114 at the Liberty Center in Naval Station Mayport. Crew 114, or "The Iron Horses", is the newest commissioned LCS crew, and will operate the Freedom-class LCS USS Detroit (LCS 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 14:49
|Photo ID:
|3107869
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-UK306-048
|Resolution:
|1660x1107
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LCS Crew 114 Commissioned [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Timothy Schumaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
