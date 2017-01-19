170119-N-UK306-065 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2016) Crewmembers of the newly commissioned littoral combat ship rotational Crew 114 don their command ballcaps during the crew's commissioning ceremony at the Liberty Center in Naval Station Mayport. Crew 114, or "The Iron Horses", is the newest commissioned LCS crew, and will operate the Freedom-class LCS USS Detroit (LCS 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 14:49
|Photo ID:
|3107870
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-UK306-065
|Resolution:
|1650x1100
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LCS Crew 114 Commissioned [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Timothy Schumaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT