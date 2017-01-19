(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LCS Crew 114 Commissioned [Image 1 of 2]

    LCS Crew 114 Commissioned

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Southeast

    170119-N-UK306-065 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 19, 2016) Crewmembers of the newly commissioned littoral combat ship rotational Crew 114 don their command ballcaps during the crew's commissioning ceremony at the Liberty Center in Naval Station Mayport. Crew 114, or "The Iron Horses", is the newest commissioned LCS crew, and will operate the Freedom-class LCS USS Detroit (LCS 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCS Crew 114 Commissioned [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Timothy Schumaker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

