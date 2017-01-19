(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Maryland National Guard are sworn in as special police at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Jan. 19, 2017. These service members are now deputized to support civil authorities during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Military support by Guard members dates back to 1798, when Gen. George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City, N.Y. Local militias, forbearers of the National Guard, joined his inaugural procession as it passed through towns along the route. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:35
    Photo ID: 3107858
    VIRIN: 170119-A-GG783-494
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Elizabeth Scott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    58th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    Maryland National Guard
    Army National Guard
    FedEx Field
    581st Troop Command
    Maryland Military
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    #NG2017Inaguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT