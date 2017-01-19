Maj. Gen. Linda L. Singh, the adjutant general of Maryland, and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas B. Beyard, senior enlisted leader of the Maryland National Guard, visit the Maryland Guard service members at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Jan. 19, 2017. These soldiers will be deputized so that they can support civil authorities in during the 58th Presidential Inauguration. Military support by Guard members dates back to 1798, when Gen. George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City, N.Y. Local militias, forbearers of the National Guard, joined his inaugural procession as it passed through towns along the route. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Elizabeth Scott)

