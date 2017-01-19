(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Members from the Coast Guard’s Eighth District sort through clothing items collected to donate to Ozanam Inn, January 19, 2017. The community outreach subcommittee of the Leadership Development Advisory Committee collected clothing items during Operation Warm Embrace to help build community relationships with the local New Orleans area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:16
    Photo ID: 3107837
    VIRIN: 170119-G-QU455-008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn
    Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    Charity
    volunteering
    D8
    donations
    preston

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT