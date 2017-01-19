Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn

Members from the Coast Guard’s Eighth District sort through clothing items collected to donate to Ozanam Inn, January 19, 2017. The community outreach subcommittee of the Leadership Development Advisory Committee collected clothing items during Operation Warm Embrace to help build community relationships with the local New Orleans area.

