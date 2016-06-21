(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180FW Trains in Low-light Scenarios [Image 1 of 8]

    180FW Trains in Low-light Scenarios

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nic Kuetemeyer 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Members of the Security Forces Squadron assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, participate in weapons qualification transition drills in low-light situations at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 21, 2016. Committed to maintaining the highest readiness and strongest, most resilient team, the 180FW performs daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, to ensure our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nic Kuetemeyer.

    This work, 180FW Trains in Low-light Scenarios [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Nic Kuetemeyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

