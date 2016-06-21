180FW Trains in Low-light Scenarios

A member of the Security Forces Squadron assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, participate in weapons qualification drills in low-light situations at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, June 21, 2016. Committed to maintaining the highest readiness and strongest, most resilient team, the 180FW performs daily training, conducted in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, to ensure our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nic Kuetemeyer.

