    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters on the flight line [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters on the flight line

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support) sit on the flight line at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

