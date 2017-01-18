U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support) sit on the flight line at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 09:18
|Photo ID:
|3106930
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-IY962-001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters on the flight line [Image 1 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
