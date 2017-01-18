(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marshall Center, DoDEA School Host MLK Day Celebration [Image 1 of 4]

    Marshall Center, DoDEA School Host MLK Day Celebration

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Christine June 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Alex shares that he would like to end terrorism during the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies Equal Opportunity and Diversity Observances Committee’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off" Jan. 18 in the Garmisch Elementary Middle School multi-purpose room. (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:46
    Photo ID: 3106839
    VIRIN: 170118-D-CJ123-396
    Resolution: 2090x1498
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Center, DoDEA School Host MLK Day Celebration [Image 1 of 4], by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Observance
    MLK Day
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    GCMC
    Marshall Center
    Garmisch Elementary Middle School

