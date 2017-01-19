Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives

An F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

