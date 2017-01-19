(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives [Image 8 of 10]

    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2017. VMFA-121 conducted a permanent change of station to MCAS Iwakuni, from MCAS Yuma, Ariz., and now belongs to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force. The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 04:48
    Photo ID: 3106586
    VIRIN: 170119-M-XD442-1092
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 17.87 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives
    Lightning II strikes Iwakuni, F-35B arrives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    usmc
    f35
    JSF
    mag-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT