You Call, We Haul

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, conduct a helicopter support team (HST) training exercise with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 13, 2017. The HST attached large cargo to an MV-22 Osprey in order to quickly transport the cargo to another location. The ability to move cargo or heavy equipment almost anywhere enhances the crisis response capabilities of the SPMAGTF.

