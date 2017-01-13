U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, conduct a helicopter support team (HST) training exercise with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 13, 2017. The HST attached large cargo to an MV-22 Osprey in order to quickly transport the cargo to another location. The ability to move cargo or heavy equipment almost anywhere enhances the crisis response capabilities of the SPMAGTF.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3106564
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-FX760-043
|Resolution:
|2458x1639
|Size:
|688.15 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, You Call, We Haul [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
