(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    You Call, We Haul [Image 2 of 3]

    You Call, We Haul

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, prepare a heavy equipment training load for a helicopter support team (HST) training exercise with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 13, 2017. An HST assists with attaching large cargo to an aircraft in order to transport it quickly to other locations. The ability to move cargo or heavy equipment almost anywhere enhances the crisis response capabilities of the SPMAGTF.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 03:24
    Photo ID: 3106567
    VIRIN: 170113-M-FX760-055
    Resolution: 2682x1788
    Size: 441.58 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Call, We Haul [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    You Call, We Haul
    You Call, We Haul
    You Call, We Haul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    deployed
    Central Command
    Helicopter support team
    USCENTCOM
    HST
    MV-22 Osprey
    Combat Logistics Battalion 7
    Middle East
    training
    cargo
    night ops
    Crisis response
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    Marine Medium Tiltroter Squadron 165

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT