You Call, We Haul

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, prepare a heavy equipment training load for a helicopter support team (HST) training exercise with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 while forward deployed in the Middle East, Jan. 13, 2017. An HST assists with attaching large cargo to an aircraft in order to transport it quickly to other locations. The ability to move cargo or heavy equipment almost anywhere enhances the crisis response capabilities of the SPMAGTF.

