    Mobile Task Force Flotilla 7 Office Call [Image 2 of 3]

    Mobile Task Force Flotilla 7 Office Call

    JEJU ISLAND, SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jermaine Ralliford 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170118-N-WT427-067 JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (Jan. 18, 2017) Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea joins Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Kim, Jung-soo, commander Mobile Task Force Flotilla (MTF) 7 during an office call and tour of MTF 7 headquarters. The purpose of this office call was to strengthen partnerships of both navies on the peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 02:10
    Photo ID: 3106541
    VIRIN: 170118-N-WT427-067
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JEJU ISLAND, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Task Force Flotilla 7 Office Call [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

