170118-N-WT427-067 JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (Jan. 18, 2017) Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea joins Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Kim, Jung-soo, commander Mobile Task Force Flotilla (MTF) 7 during an office call and tour of MTF 7 headquarters. The purpose of this office call was to strengthen partnerships of both navies on the peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 02:10
|Photo ID:
|3106541
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-WT427-067
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|JEJU ISLAND, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mobile Task Force Flotilla 7 Office Call [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
