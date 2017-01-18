Mobile Task Force Flotilla 7 Office Call

170118-N-WT427-052 JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (Jan. 18, 2017) Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea joins Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Kim, Jung-soo, commander Mobile Task Force Flotilla (MTF) 7 during an office call and tour of MTF 7 headquarters. The purpose of this office call was to strengthen partnerships of both navies on the peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jermaine M. Ralliford)

