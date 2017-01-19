Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations

170118-N-HA376-148 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2017) Joseph Gallo preforms a dramatic solo reading of his piece "The Complete History of the Seabees (abridged)," during the Seabees 75th Anniversary Kickoff Ceremony. The ceremony, held at the Seabee Museum, marked the start of celebrations commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Navy Seabees, 150th Anniversary of the Civil Engineer Corps, and the 175th Anniversary of NAVFAC in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lowell Whitman/Released)

