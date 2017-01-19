Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations

170118-N-HA376-274 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2017) Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and Chief of the Civil Engineer Corps, presents a coin to retired Carpenter’s Mate 1st Class Macy Coffin, a World War II Seabee veteran, following the Seabees 75th Anniversary Kickoff Ceremony. The ceremony, held at the Seabee Museum, marked the start of celebrations commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Navy Seabees, 150th Anniversary of the Civil Engineer Corps, and the 175th Anniversary of NAVFAC in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lowell Whitman/Released)

