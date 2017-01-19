(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations [Image 8 of 8]

    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lowell Whitman 

    30th Naval Construction Regiment

    170118-N-HA376-274 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2017) Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and Chief of the Civil Engineer Corps, presents a coin to retired Carpenter’s Mate 1st Class Macy Coffin, a World War II Seabee veteran, following the Seabees 75th Anniversary Kickoff Ceremony. The ceremony, held at the Seabee Museum, marked the start of celebrations commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Navy Seabees, 150th Anniversary of the Civil Engineer Corps, and the 175th Anniversary of NAVFAC in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lowell Whitman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 23:52
    Photo ID: 3106411
    VIRIN: 170118-N-HA376-274
    Resolution: 4654x3098
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations [Image 1 of 8], by CPO Lowell Whitman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations
    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Seabees Commence 75th Anniversary Celebrations

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    NMCB 3
    NMCB 22
    Port Hueneme
    NMCB 25
    NMCB 5
    CEC
    NMCB 18
    History
    NMCB 4
    UCT 2
    CBMU 303
    75th Anniversary
    NHHC
    NCG 1
    Seabee Museum
    Seabees75
    We Build
    We Fight
    Naval Constrution Force.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT