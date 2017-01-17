(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trenching [Image 7 of 34]

    Trenching

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Spandau 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    US. Army Soldiers Maj. William Harrison and Maj. Raphael Martinez from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division give troops a break by digging trenches in support of erecting the Brigade Tactical Operations Center (TOC) at the National Training Center, Ft. Irwin, CA., Jan. 17, 2017. The National Training Center conducts tough, realistic, Unified Land Operations with our United Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members. (U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spandau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 22:22
    Photo ID: 3106298
    VIRIN: 170117-A-TX665-009
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trenching [Image 1 of 34], by SGT Michael Spandau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MEDEVAC
    MEDEVAC
    MEDEVAC
    MEDEVAC
    Briefing
    Humvee
    Trenching
    Setup
    Hilltop
    Hygiene
    Safety Stand Down
    Counting
    Tires
    Brushing
    Humvee
    TOC
    Carry
    Sleep
    LMTV
    Humvee
    Antenna
    Antenna
    Antenna
    Antenna
    Antenna
    Antenna
    Antenna
    Hilltop
    Strykers
    Air Out
    React to IDF
    Smoke
    Humvee
    Hilltop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    command
    combat
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    leadership
    desert
    vehicle
    Stryker
    field
    armor
    Major
    safe
    camera
    Irwin
    Maj.
    example
    25th
    California
    NTC
    combat camera
    Infantry
    commander
    Sgt. Maj.
    Davis
    stryker brigade
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    saftey
    SGM
    982CCA
    NTCAK2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT