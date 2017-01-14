Lt. Peter Vermeer, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, contacts his boarding team via VHF-FM radio while they prepare to conduct a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.
The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.
Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
