Lt. Peter Vermeer, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, contacts his boarding team via VHF-FM radio while they prepare to conduct a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.



The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.



Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.18.2017 20:13 Photo ID: 3106194 VIRIN: 170114-G-KZ985-389 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 3.7 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.