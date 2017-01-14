(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Lt. Peter Vermeer, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa, contacts his boarding team via VHF-FM radio while they prepare to conduct a maritime law enforcement boarding in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.

    Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 20:13
    Photo ID: 3106194
    VIRIN: 170114-G-KZ985-389
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding
    Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding
    Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    uscgc
    coast guard
    Petersburg
    rios
    anacapa
    Icy straits

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT