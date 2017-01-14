Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas McLendon watches from the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa while a Coast Guard law enforcement team prepares to board the fishing vessel Silver Tip in the Icy Straits of Alaska, Jan. 14, 2017.
The Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa is a 110-ft patrol boat homeported in Petersburg, Alaska.
Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 20:13
|Photo ID:
|3106191
|VIRIN:
|170114-G-KZ985-291
|Resolution:
|5293x3528
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa Boarding [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
