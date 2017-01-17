Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base

Current and former members of the 211th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, bid farewell to the last of their HC-130N aircraft (tail number 2106) Jan. 17 as it departed here for Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. The HC-130 variants of the C-130 family of aircraft are designed for long-range search-and-rescue missions. They are set up to provide command and control, airdrop of pararescue personnel and equipment, and perform air-refueling missions for helicopters like the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flown by the 211th’s sister unit, the 210th Rescue Squadron. The older HC-130N’s are scheduled to be replaced with four new HC-130J “Combat King II” aircraft which are currently being manufactured at Lockheed Martin in Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton/released)

