    Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base [Image 2 of 9]

    Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Current and former members of the 211th Rescue Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, bid farewell to the last of their HC-130N aircraft (tail number 2106) Jan. 17 as it departed here for Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. The HC-130 variants of the C-130 family of aircraft are designed for long-range search-and-rescue missions. They are set up to provide command and control, airdrop of pararescue personnel and equipment, and perform air-refueling missions for helicopters like the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters flown by the 211th’s sister unit, the 210th Rescue Squadron. The older HC-130N’s are scheduled to be replaced with four new HC-130J “Combat King II” aircraft which are currently being manufactured at Lockheed Martin in Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 17:33
    Photo ID: 3105962
    VIRIN: 170117-Z-MW427-276
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 27.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    JBER
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    211th Rescue Squadron
    Combat King
    HC-130N

