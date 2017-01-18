Trident Inn Galley Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Meal At Naval Base Kitsap Bangor

170118-N-EC099-109 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 18, 2017) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Miller, from Alberta, Georgia, pours cake batter in preparation for the Trident Inn Galley’s Martin Luther King Jr. day meal. The MLK meal is an annual event in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments during the Civil Rights Era. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles D. Gaddis IV/Released)

