    Trident Inn Galley Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Meal At Naval Base Kitsap Bangor [Image 5 of 5]

    Trident Inn Galley Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Meal At Naval Base Kitsap Bangor

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Gaddis IV 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170118-N-EC099-009 SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 18, 2017) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Rachel Morin, from Fort Smith, Arkansas, cuts pork in preparation for the Trident Inn Galley’s Martin Luther King Jr. day meal. The MLK meal is an annual event in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and his accomplishments during the Civil Rights Era. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles D. Gaddis IV/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:43
    Photo ID: 3105807
    VIRIN: 170118-N-EC099-009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 784.32 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trident Inn Galley Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Meal At Naval Base Kitsap Bangor [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Charles Gaddis IV, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    "Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    Trident Inn Galley
    Martin Luther King Meal

