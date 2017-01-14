JBER welcomes 302d FS, 525th FS returning deployers

Airmen who have returned from a deployment embrace their loved ones at Ted Stevens International Airport, Jan. 13, 2017. Airmen of the 302d Fighter Squadron and the 525th Fighter Squadron returned from a deployment to Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

