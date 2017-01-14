(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER welcomes 302d FS, 525th FS returning deployers [Image 8 of 8]

    JBER welcomes 302d FS, 525th FS returning deployers

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Friends and family await the return of their loved ones at Ted Stevens International Airport, Jan. 13, 2016. A group of service members of the 302d Fighter Squadron and the 525th Fighter Squadron returned from a deployment to Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER welcomes 302d FS, 525th FS returning deployers [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

