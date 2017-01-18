(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    McConnell Exchange Presents Smart Car to Vietnam Veteran

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, presents Air Force retiree and Vietnam veteran Lawrence Lazar with a Welch's Smart Car at the McConnell Air Force Base Exchange, Jan. 18, 2017. Lazar was picked at random from more than 8,400 Exchange shoppers to win the Exchange's Promotion in Motion Sweepstakes.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 15:18
    Photo ID: 3105750
    VIRIN: 170118-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    This work, McConnell Exchange Presents Smart Car to Vietnam Veteran, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    PX
    BX
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service
    PX/BX

