McConnell Exchange Presents Smart Car to Vietnam Veteran

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, presents Air Force retiree and Vietnam veteran Lawrence Lazar with a Welch's Smart Car at the McConnell Air Force Base Exchange, Jan. 18, 2017. Lazar was picked at random from more than 8,400 Exchange shoppers to win the Exchange's Promotion in Motion Sweepstakes.

