McConnell Exchange Presents Smart Car to Vietnam Veteran

Photo By Chris Ward | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army & Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, presents Air Force retiree and Vietnam veteran Lawrence Lazar with a Welch's Smart Car at the McConnell Air Force Base Exchange, Jan. 18, 2017. Lazar was picked at random from more than 8,400 Exchange shoppers to win the Exchange's Promotion in Motion Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

With two deployments to Vietnam and a 21-year Air Force career under his belt, Udall, Kansas resident Lawrence Lazar has seen it all.



So when the McConnell Air Force Base Exchange called Lazar to tell him he won a brand-new Smart Car in the Exchange’s Promotion in Motion sweepstakes, keeping his cool was no problem.



“I’ve been shopping at the Exchange since 1964, and I usually put in an entry for every sweepstakes that I might be interested in,” Lazar said. “I was in a little bit of disbelief when they first called to tell me I’d won; then I went right on in and filled out the paperwork.”



Lazar was awarded the Smart Car, decorated with Welch’s fruit snack graphics, during a ceremony held at the McConnell Exchange Main Store on Jan. 18. Lazar was one of more than 8,400 shoppers to enter the sweepstakes.



Lazar enlisted in the Air Force in 1964. He spent most of his career working in bomb maintenance, munitions, instrumentation and telemetry systems. From 1969 to 1970, he worked at Kirtland Air Force Base on some of the earliest precursors to the airborne laser.



In 1970, Lazar deployed to Vietnam, working on the assembly and transportation of bombs and munitions. He retired out of Barksdale Air Force Base, where he worked on telemetry systems for air-launched cruise missiles and short-range attack missiles, in July 1985 at the rank of master sergeant.



After his retirement from the Air Force, Lazar got a job with Boeing, where he wrote weapons maintenance manuals for B-52 bombers for 25 years. He finally settled in Udall, where he continues to work on welding and vehicle rebuilding projects in his 2,400-square-foot workshop.



“The McConnell Exchange couldn’t be more proud to celebrate Mr. Lazar’s service by presenting him with this unique prize,” said Robin Ayling, general manager of the McConnell Exchange. “This is why the Army & Air Force Exchange Service does what it does—to thank those who give and sacrifice so much to make sure our freedoms are protected every day.”



For information on more Exchange sweepstakes, visit shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.