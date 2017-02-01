(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170102-A-FU372-238 [Image 1 of 5]

    170102-A-FU372-238

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Leon 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    The Dirty Spurs, a part of the U.S. Forces Afghanistan band, perform during a concert on an Army watercraft at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, on Jan. 02, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 08:34
    Photo ID: 3104491
    VIRIN: 170102-A-FU372-238
    Resolution: 1400x933
    Size: 893.66 KB
    Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: HARLEM, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170102-A-FU372-238 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Cesar Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    The Dirty Spurs hold concert on Army watercraft

