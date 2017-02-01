U.S. Army Spc. Kyra White sings during a concert on an Army watercraft at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, on Jan. 02, 2017. White is the lead vocalist of The Dirty Spurs, a part of the U.S. Forces Afghanistan band. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar E. Leon)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 08:35
|Photo ID:
|3104482
|VIRIN:
|170102-A-FU372-073
|Resolution:
|1400x933
|Size:
|774.46 KB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HARLEM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170102-A-FU372-073 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Cesar Leon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
The Dirty Spurs hold concert on Army watercraft
