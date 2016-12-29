(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161229-A-ZZ999-004 [Image 1 of 4]

    161229-A-ZZ999-004

    IRAQ

    12.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    Lt. Col. Kevin McKenzie (right), commander of the 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Canizales, the senior enlisted advisor of the 314th CSSB, uncase the battalion colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Iraq on Dec. 29, 2016. The 314th CSSB will provide area sustainment to U.S. and coalition forces, as well as divesture of the Iraq Train and Equip Fund to the Iraqi Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 02:31
    Photo ID: 3103935
    VIRIN: 161229-A-ZZ999-004
    Resolution: 640x960
    Size: 97.88 KB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: IRVINE, CA, US
    Hometown: SLOAN, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161229-A-ZZ999-004 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    314th CSSB assumes mission command

    sustainment
    Nevada
    New York
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Iraq
    National Guard
    New York Army National Guard
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    Harlem Hell Fighters
    369th Sustainment Brigade
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Iraq Train and Equip Fund
    314th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion

