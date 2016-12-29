161229-A-ZZ999-003

Lt. Col. Kevin McKenzie (right), commander of the 314th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Canizales, the senior enlisted advisor of the 314th CSSB, uncase the battalion colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in Iraq on Dec. 29, 2016. The 314th CSSB will provide area sustainment to U.S. and coalition forces, as well as divesture of the Iraq Train and Equip Fund to the Iraqi Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

