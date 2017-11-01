(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Overcoming the fire: One defender's story of survival and healing [Image 1 of 6]

    Overcoming the fire: One defender's story of survival and healing

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Bryan Nelson, 802nd Security Forces Squadron training NCO and Air Force wounded warrior, throws a shot put ball at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 11, 2017. Nelson is a participant in the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Warrior Care week-long event, which aims to provide wellness events for seriously wounded, ill and injured military members, veterans and their caregivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 12:34
    Photo ID: 3101180
    VIRIN: 170111-F-XF990-0089
    Resolution: 2920x4305
    Size: 848.87 KB
    Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming the fire: One defender's story of survival and healing [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Overcoming the fire: One defender’s story of survival and healing

