Staff Sgt. Bryan Nelson, 802nd Security Forces Squadron training NCO and Air Force wounded warrior, throws a shot put ball at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 11, 2017. Nelson is a participant in the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Warrior Care week-long event, which aims to provide wellness events for seriously wounded, ill and injured military members, veterans and their caregivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)
Overcoming the fire: One defender’s story of survival and healing
