    Overcoming the fire: One defender's story of survival and healing [Image 2 of 6]

    Overcoming the fire: One defender's story of survival and healing

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Bryan Nelson, 802nd Security Forces Squadron training NCO, fires an air pistol during the week-long Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Warrior CARE event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Jan. 11, 2017. Shooting, an adaptive and rehabilitative sport, is designed to introduce wounded warriors to adaptive sports which aid in their recovery and promotes mental and physical wellness and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Parsons/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 12:33
    Photo ID: 3101170
    VIRIN: 170111-F-XF990-0031
    Resolution: 5585x3728
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overcoming the fire: One defender's story of survival and healing [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

