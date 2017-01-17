(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard looks back at Operation Desert Storm

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Capt. Brian Hare 

    South Carolina National Guard

    South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers with the 251st Rear Area Operations Center at Log-base "Charlie" near the Saudi/Iraq border deployed to Southwest Asia starting on Jan. 9, 1991 to provide support during Operation Desert Storm. The South Carolina National Guard deployed more than 2,400 Army and Air Guard service members during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, representing eleven different Army Guard units and eight Air Guard units. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Gulf War
    228th Signal Brigade
    Operation Desert Shield
    Operation Desert Storm
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Rear Area Operations Center
    251st RAOC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT