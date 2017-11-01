The Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Bullseye and Wolverine Teams simulate an attack on a Naval Special Operations Force assisting operations in ground to air training, Jan. 11. The Wolverine and Bullseye and observer coach -trainer teams at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, is instructing Special Operation Soldiers in a highly technical specialty known as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACS). JTAC Soldiers execute complex air-to-ground missions that integrate ground-based radio operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft in combat environment. The training received at JMRC with it's advanced simulations and real life squad tactics lanes will prepare them for the current operational environment. Demon Orbit is a joint services effort performed in the training area of Hohenfels, Germany.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 06:58 Photo ID: 3100772 VIRIN: 170111-A-QM174-001 Resolution: 3150x2174 Size: 3.49 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.