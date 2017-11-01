(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit [Image 3 of 4]

    JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The Joint Multinational Readiness Center Bullseye and Wolverine Teams simulate an attack on a Naval Special Operations Force assisting operations in ground to air training, Jan. 11. The Wolverine and Bullseye and observer coach -trainer teams at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, is instructing Special Operation Soldiers in a highly technical specialty known as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACS). JTAC Soldiers execute complex air-to-ground missions that integrate ground-based radio operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft in combat environment. The training received at JMRC with it's advanced simulations and real life squad tactics lanes will prepare them for the current operational environment. Demon Orbit is a joint services effort performed in the training area of Hohenfels, Germany.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karen Sampson/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 06:58
    Photo ID: 3100769
    VIRIN: 170111-A-QM174-005
    Resolution: 5532x3592
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit
    JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit
    JMRC Bullseye Team and Wolverines assist with Demon Orbit
    JMRC SOF and JTAC teams assist with Demon Orbit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JTACS
    SOF
    Hohenfels
    JMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT