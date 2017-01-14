U.S. Army Major Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commander, Combined JointTask Force-Horn of Africa, presents Lt. Gen. Goro Yuasa, vice chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces with a token of appreciation at the conclusion of the Japanese visit to Camp Lemonnier, Jan. 14, 2017. Lt. Gen. Yuasa met with U.S. officials at Camp Lemonnier to discuss issues of mutual interest such as security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 05:50 Photo ID: 3100764 VIRIN: 170114-Z-BT533-0060 Resolution: 2240x3699 Size: 1.87 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.