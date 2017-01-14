(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Major Gen. Kurt Sonntag, commander, Combined JointTask Force-Horn of Africa, presents Lt. Gen. Goro Yuasa, vice chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces with a token of appreciation at the conclusion of the Japanese visit to Camp Lemonnier, Jan. 14, 2017. Lt. Gen. Yuasa met with U.S. officials at Camp Lemonnier to discuss issues of mutual interest such as security and stability in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

