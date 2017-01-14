Lt. Gen. Goro Yuasa, vice chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan GroundSelf-Defense Forces meets with U.S. Army Major Gen. Kurt Sonntag,commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, on his visit toCamp Lemonnier Jan. 14, 2017. Lt. Gen. Yuasa met with U.S. officials at Camp Lemonnier to further relations between Japan and its partner nations in the Horn of Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 05:50 Photo ID: 3100762 VIRIN: 170114-Z-BT533-0078 Resolution: 3626x2766 Size: 2.44 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.