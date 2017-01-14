(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA [Image 2 of 2]

    CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Lt. Gen. Goro Yuasa, vice chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan GroundSelf-Defense Forces meets with U.S. Army Major Gen. Kurt Sonntag,commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, on his visit toCamp Lemonnier Jan. 14, 2017. Lt. Gen. Yuasa met with U.S. officials at Camp Lemonnier to further relations between Japan and its partner nations in the Horn of Africa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2017
    Date Posted: 01.17.2017 05:50
    Photo ID: 3100762
    VIRIN: 170114-Z-BT533-0078
    Resolution: 3626x2766
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CJTF-HOA
    CJTF-HOA

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Japan
    Japanese
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces
    Sonntag
    Yuasa

