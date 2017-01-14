Lt. Gen. Goro Yuasa, vice chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan GroundSelf-Defense Forces meets with U.S. Army Major Gen. Kurt Sonntag,commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, on his visit toCamp Lemonnier Jan. 14, 2017. Lt. Gen. Yuasa met with U.S. officials at Camp Lemonnier to further relations between Japan and its partner nations in the Horn of Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 05:50
|Photo ID:
|3100762
|VIRIN:
|170114-Z-BT533-0078
|Resolution:
|3626x2766
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT