Arnn Elementary sixth-grader, Rushton Kovaleski, is recognized by the judges as winner of the 28th annual school-wide National Geographic Bee held Jan. 13 inside the school's information center. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 02:11
|Photo ID:
|3100658
|VIRIN:
|170113-A-HP857-790
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|790.38 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arnn students showcase world knowledge during annual Geo Bee [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Arnn students showcase world knowledge during annual Geo Bee
LEAVE A COMMENT