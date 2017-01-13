Arnn Elementary’s 28th annual school-wide National Geographic Bee held Jan. 13 inside the school's information center was broadcast live through the close circuit TV for other students and parents in school. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 02:11
|Photo ID:
|3100651
|VIRIN:
|170113-A-HP857-716
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|500.4 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arnn students showcase world knowledge during annual Geo Bee [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Arnn students showcase world knowledge during annual Geo Bee
