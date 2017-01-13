The C/1-327 Infantry "Coldsteel" hosts a combatives tournament at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2016. The competition, which was open to the entire camp was put on to build confidence in combative techniques that soldiers could possibly use in real world situations. It also allowed service members to build comradery through competitive sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 02:11 Photo ID: 3100650 VIRIN: 170113-F-QF982-0823 Resolution: 3985x2653 Size: 4.65 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament [Image 1 of 22], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.