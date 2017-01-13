(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament [Image 2 of 22]

    Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    The C/1-327 Infantry "Coldsteel" hosts a combatives tournament at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 13, 2016. The competition, which was open to the entire camp was put on to build confidence in combative techniques that soldiers could possibly use in real world situations. It also allowed service members to build comradery through competitive sport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Combatives Tournament [Image 1 of 22], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

