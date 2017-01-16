U.S. Air Force Col. Cary Culbertson, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander, presents U.S. Army Gen. Vincent K. Brookes, United States Forces Korea commander, with a token of appreciation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 16, 2017. Brooks was the keynote speaker at the Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial program and presented several members of Team Osan with awards in recognition of their contributions to making the Osan community better. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 20:31
|Photo ID:
|3100383
|VIRIN:
|170116-F-AM292-444
|Resolution:
|5504x3670
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day march [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
