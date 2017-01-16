Team Osan members march in the first Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 16, 2017. The march was the first organized Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in the history of Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 20:32
|Photo ID:
|3100389
|VIRIN:
|170116-F-AM292-105
|Resolution:
|4947x3298
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day march [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
