Team Osan members march in the first Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 16, 2017. The march was the first organized Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in the history of Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 20:32 Photo ID: 3100389 VIRIN: 170116-F-AM292-105 Resolution: 4947x3298 Size: 4.91 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day march [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.