    2017 Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day march [Image 1 of 3]

    2017 Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day march

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Osan members march in the first Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial March at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 16, 2017. The march was the first organized Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in the history of Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 20:32
    Photo ID: 3100389
    VIRIN: 170116-F-AM292-105
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Osan Martin Luther King Jr. Day march [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

