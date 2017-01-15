An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend, Ore., and first responders on all-terrain vehicles from Oregon State Police, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire Department and Port Orford Fire Department, search for a father and son who were swept out to sea near Cape Blanco, Jan. 15, 2016.



Watchstanders at sector received the initial report at 12:58 p.m. of two people in the water from the wife and mother, after she observed them being swept out to sea.



Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2017 Date Posted: 01.16.2017 14:05 Photo ID: 3100279 VIRIN: 170115-G-G0213-0002 Resolution: 924x693 Size: 387.48 KB Location: LANGLOIS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for father and son swept out to sea near of Cape Blanco, Ore. [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.