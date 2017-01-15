Coast Guard suspends search for father and son swept out to sea near of Cape Blanco, Ore.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend searches for a father and son who were swept out to sea near Cape Blanco, Jan. 15, 2016.



Multiple Coast Guard helicopter crews, a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, Oregon State Police, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire Department and Port Orford Fire Department personnel, also assisted in the search.



Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police.

