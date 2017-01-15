(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard suspends search for father and son swept out to sea near of Cape Blanco, Ore. [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard suspends search for father and son swept out to sea near of Cape Blanco, Ore.

    LANGLOIS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend searches for a father and son who were swept out to sea near Cape Blanco, Jan. 15, 2016.

    Multiple Coast Guard helicopter crews, a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay, Oregon State Police, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire Department and Port Orford Fire Department personnel, also assisted in the search.

    Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 14:05
    Photo ID: 3100277
    VIRIN: 170115-G-G0213-0001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 67.24 KB
    Location: LANGLOIS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for father and son swept out to sea near of Cape Blanco, Ore. [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

