(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland [Image 1 of 4]

    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Three M1A2 Main Battle Tanks are staged prior to Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division conducting the first Live Fire Accuracy Screening Tests at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland, January 16, 2017. The arrival of 3rd ABCT 4th ID marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, were shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.16.2017 12:10
    Photo ID: 3100225
    VIRIN: 170116-A-SK411-008
    Resolution: 4071x2190
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland
    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland
    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland
    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-68 Armor fires first rounds in Poland

    TAGS

    Germany
    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT